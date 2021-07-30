Ron Dinga
To Our Brother:
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday; And will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence; And make no outward show; For what it meant to lose you; Only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy; We do it every day; It's just the heartache; Of losing you; That will never go away.
Missing you on your 1st Anniversary In Heaven. Love:
Bill & Barb, Ann & Paul, Kathie, Pat & Jim, Barbie
