Ron Dinga

To Our Brother:

We thought of you today,

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday; And will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence; And make no outward show; For what it meant to lose you; Only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy; We do it every day; It's just the heartache; Of losing you; That will never go away.

Missing you on your 1st Anniversary In Heaven. Love:

Bill & Barb, Ann & Paul, Kathie, Pat & Jim, Barbie

