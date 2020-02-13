Ron Gilkey "Gilk"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RON GILKEY "GILK"

5/22/1963 - 2/13/2018 Forever in our hearts and deeply missed. We love you. Love, Mom, Donna, Shane and Niko

