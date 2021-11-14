June 2, 1954 - November 5, 2021
GARY, IN - Ron (Reinhold) Bassler, age 67, of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Ron is survived by his brothers: Max (Karen) and Klaus (Boni); as well as four nieces and two nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, John; his mother, Marta Bassler (nee Noak); and his father, Max Bassler.
Ron Bassler was born June 2, 1954 in West Germany and emigrated to the United States with his family at the age of two. He lived the rest of his life in and around Gary, IN. Ron was employed for most of his adult years as a skilled carpenter. He passed away after suffering a year-long battle with colorectal cancer. Ron was a gentle man with a big heart. He will be missed greatly.
