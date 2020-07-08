Ron Roderick
DeMOTTE, IN — Ron Roderick, 82 of DeMotte, previously of Highland, passed away July 6, 2020. He retired from Wallace Press, was an avid Cubs fan and loved gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Ron will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis andgrandson Ronnie.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Dan Fleming) Karwoski, Robin (Bill) Ferris, Renee (Mike) Whitehead and Rita (Jim) Elliott; eight grandchildren: Traci, Tami, Lisa (Steve) Vega, Alyssa, Joey, Jenna, Jimmy and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Amelia, Harper, Gage; and best friend, Stan Whitehead.
Private committal services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.
