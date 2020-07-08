Ron Roderick

Ron Roderick

{{featured_button_text}}

Ron Roderick

DeMOTTE, IN — Ron Roderick, 82 of DeMotte, previously of Highland, passed away July 6, 2020. He retired from Wallace Press, was an avid Cubs fan and loved gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Ron will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis andgrandson Ronnie.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Dan Fleming) Karwoski, Robin (Bill) Ferris, Renee (Mike) Whitehead and Rita (Jim) Elliott; eight grandchildren: Traci, Tami, Lisa (Steve) Vega, Alyssa, Joey, Jenna, Jimmy and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Amelia, Harper, Gage; and best friend, Stan Whitehead.

Private committal services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.

www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts