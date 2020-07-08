Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DeMOTTE, IN — Ron Roderick, 82 of DeMotte, previously of Highland, passed away July 6, 2020. He retired from Wallace Press, was an avid Cubs fan and loved gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Ron will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis andgrandson Ronnie.