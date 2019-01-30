HIGHLAND, IN - After a courageous battle with cancer, Ron passed away peacefully at his home.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rose (Trzeciak) Strzelinski. He is survived by his children Ryan and Rachel; brothers, Edward and Marc; significant other, Annette Mayer; and grandcat, Bongo.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 pm. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Bill Moxey officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service.
Ron graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School and received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army. He established lasting friendships during his dedicated employment at NIPSCO as well as within his caring neighborhood. Ron also embraced the comradery associated with street rods, VWs, and motorcycles. His vehicles were well known for sporting a father time figure with the slogan 'just passin through'...
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the AseraCare Hospice Foundation. www.kishfuneralhome.net