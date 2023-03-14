Dec. 8, 1933 - Mar. 12, 2023

CEDAR LAKE - Ronal G. Sharp, age 89, of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Ron is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Sharp (nee Tullis); children: Nancy Sharp, Bruce (Julie) Sharp; daughter-in-law, Judy Sharp; grandchildren: Greg (Rachele), Adam (Becca), Ruth, Lily and Henry Sharp; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Diane Sharp, Karen (late Tom) Frangis; and his many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Kay; and son, Glen Sharp; parents: Herman and Fern Sharp.

Ron was a self-employed excavator and owned Sharp and Son Inc. with his father. He drove a school bus for over 20 years for the Crown Point School System. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1954 and served in the U.S. Army. Ron attended church at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point.

He loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ron's name to the First United Methodist Church.

