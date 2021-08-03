 Skip to main content
Ronald A. Remesnik

LOWELL, IN - Ronald A. Remesnik 72, of Lowell, passed away Friday July 23, 2021. He is survived by his children: Gregory of Demotte, Rhonda Remesnik of Lake Village; Adored granddaughter, Danielle Crisan of Lake Village; Dear brother, Richard (Paula) of Lowell, sister Cynthia Remesnik of Dyer; Numerous special Nieces, Nephews, and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl A. and Irene (nee Takacs) Remesnik and his dear brother, Carl A.

Ron retired from Inland Steel where he was a Millwright – Bull gang 1 & 2 cold strip, assistant griever for the United Steelworkers local 1010. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Southern Lake County Conservation Club.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell.

Memorial Services, October 2, 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, all at the Southern Lake County Conservation Club: 24417 Tieble Rd, Schneider, IN 46376.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Lake County Conservation Club/Conservation fund, in honor of Uncle Ron's immense love of the great outdoors.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

