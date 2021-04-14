Ronald A. Shoumake

Nov. 10, 1944 — Apr. 12, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Ronald A. Shoumake, 76, of Portage, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born in Tooele, UT, on November 10, 1944, to the late Herbert and Loraine (nee Carter) Shoumake.

Ron was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a crane operator at US Steel for 39 years. He was artistic and made his co-workers laugh by drawing cartoons at the mill.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Shoumake; children: Susie Helmecy, Kathy (Rudy) Winter, Larry Saylor and Scott Saylor; grandchildren: Ryan Helmecy, Kayla Helmecy, Tara Bellis, Amber Saylor and Timmy Saylor; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Sheila Bottos, Cheryl (Webb) Worth, Malcom Healy and Kevin (Loraine) Healy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Shoumake, and mother, Loraine Healy.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.