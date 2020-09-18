Ronald Annias (Ugly) Weathersby

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronnie Annias 'Ugly' Weathersby

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronnie Weathersby 44, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. Born in Gary, IN on April 27, 1976. He was an employee at Lear Seating in Hammond for nine years and a Member of UAW Local 2335. Ronnie is preceded in death by his mom, Bobbie Jean Weathersby.

Ronnie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Angela Denise Weathersby. Ronnie leaves behind his father, Annias "Sony" Weathersby; his son, Cameron Annias Weathersby; daughter, Margarita Avonyah Weathersby; sisters Adrienne Gates (Rob) Weathersby, Sherry Gates Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby and Sharon Natasha Jackson; brothers, Darryl Weathersby and Reggie Annias (LeSeandra) Weathersby; mother-in-Law, May O. Robinson; brother-in-law, Hanif (Khadijah) Hasan; special forever friends, Willie (LaToya) Davis, Quaddrus (Tracie) Smith, Ryan (Rochanda) Williams, Joel Jackson, Shaun Williams, Veldie "Byrd" Hubbard, Lonta (Corrine) Ash, David (Brianna) Russell, Nicholas (Tiffany) Dillon, Derrick (Tia) Tatum; special nephew, Victor Cotto; special aunt, Peola Hill; and cousin, Belinda "P.B." Doss.