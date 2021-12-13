July 2, 1941 - Dec. 5, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ronald B. Gabbert, age 80, of Schererville, Indiana passed away peacefully December 5, 2021. He was born July 2, 1941. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Phyllis Truver-Gabbert; cherished children: Orion (Cecille) Truver, Eddie Truver, Joel (late Tanya) Truver, Brad (Tuyet-Mai) Truver and April Gabbert; seven adored grandchildren and five precious great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate his life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. A service will be officiated at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Military Honor Guard Flag Folding Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army appreciated.

Ronald was a 100 percent disabled Army Veteran who served during the TET Offensive of the Vietnam era. He loved military aircraft and equipment.

For service information call (219)730-0170 or visit Castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.