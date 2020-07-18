Ronald B. Gill

A year East left him doubtful his future was in the big city, and he took a job in the lumber business in Chicago, moving for lodgings into a large YMCA Hotel in LaGrange, Illinois. In the fall of 1957 he had a group date to a Bears game in Wrigley Field, after which the young schoolteacher he was paired with said "I will never go out with that man again."

Seven months later, Rose Walton married that man in her home church in Kansas, Illinois on July 19, 1958. Ron and Rose were married for 61 years. They moved to Valparaiso, IN in 1961 after the birth of their first child, and Ron knocked down the price of the house they bought in 1963 by helping build it; they brought three more children back to that home. Jeff, Mike, Brian, and Deb and their families join Rose in grieving Ron's passing.

Ron Gill joined First Christian Church in 1965; over the next 56 years he served in every function of the church but choir member or minister, but he was known to preach on occasion. As building committee chair twice, he helped oversee the rebuilding of today's First Christian between 1990 and 2003, along with service as board and elder chair.