Ronald "Big O" Ostrowski

Ronald 'Big O' Ostrowski

July 9, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2020

HIGHLAND, IN - Ronald "Big O" Ostrowski, age 76, of Highland, IN, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Petra; sister, Romaine; brother, Robert (Kimberly); nephew, Nicholas; niece, Melissa Yeager (Heath); great nephews and great niece. Preceding him in death was his father, Roman; and brothers, Roman, Jr. and Lawrence.

Visitation will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral mass and burial will be private.

For a complete obituary, visit hillsidefhcares.com.

