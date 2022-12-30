August 3, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2022
GARY, IN - Ronald D. Cohen, age 82, of Gary, passed away December 27, 2022. He was born in Los Angeles, California on August 3, 1940. Ron was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota. He went on to serve as a professor of American History at Indiana University Northwest for more than three decades. Ron was an avid advocate for the city of Gary as well as a renowned historian of American folk music. He authored several books on the latter and was recognized for his contributions to the industry with a Grammy nomination in 2001.
Ron was preceded in life by parents Herman & Helen Cohen (Wasserstrom), brother Alan Cohen, and son Joshua Cohen. He is survived in life by wife Nancy Cohen (Skager), daughter Alysha (Gregg) Featherman and stepdaughters Danielle (Ryan) Maicki & Elizabeth (Jeremy) Moore, as well as grandchildren DeQuane Cohen, Eva Featherman Rocco & Jude Maicki, and Frankie & Nico Moore.
Memorial visitation for Ron will be Monday, January 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Charles Niblick officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. www.burnsfuneral.com