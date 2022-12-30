GARY, IN - Ronald D. Cohen, age 82, of Gary, passed away December 27, 2022. He was born in Los Angeles, California on August 3, 1940. Ron was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota. He went on to serve as a professor of American History at Indiana University Northwest for more than three decades. Ron was an avid advocate for the city of Gary as well as a renowned historian of American folk music. He authored several books on the latter and was recognized for his contributions to the industry with a Grammy nomination in 2001.