HAMMOND, IN - Ronald D. Mata Sr. age 74 of Hammond passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Stella; children: Ronald Ciro Mata Jr., Josephine "Princess" (Marcus) Salazar, Robert Rene (Dolores) Mata, and Stephanie (Marco) Gonzalez; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Lydia (late Dwight) Summerford, Richard (Sandra) Mata Sr., Rudy (Pat) Mata, Raymond (Nanette) Mata Sr. and Roy (Dawn) Mata. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Carmen Mata, brother: Robert Jr. and sister: Mona Blanco.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue, Griffith. Per Mr. Mata himself, "No talking over my casket, everyone better be crying... thank you, thank you very much."

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help located at 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond with Fr. Charles Mosley celebrating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.

Ron retired from Inland Steel after 45 years and was a member of S.O.A.R. He was a former Police Officer with the City of Gary and Lake County Sheriff's Department.

He was surrounded by his loving wife and children and went home in peace. He was the strongest, most loving, supportive, extraordinary, brave hero who was loved and was cherished by his ENTIRE family. His unconditional love for his wife and family was undeniable and will be missed. He enjoyed life, music, dancing, camping at Yogi, and going to Whiting Cruise Night, which kept him busy through the years. His handsome face and beautiful smile were an irresistibly contagious force that would make anyone around him smile along with him. He referred to many as "Cuz" as he wanted everyone to feel like family. He will be enormously missed, but his presence will remain thru our hearts and beautiful memories we have shared with him.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Stella for a charity of her choice.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com