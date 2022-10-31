Ronald E. Gabel, age 64 of Munster, IN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. He is survived by his son, Elliot (Katy) Gabel; three grandchildren: Rowan Gabel, Evelyn Gabel and Addison Wolak; three brothers: Scott (Christine) Gabel, Brian Gabel and Peter Gabel; nieces and nephews: Jenna, Audra, Addi and Bradley, Nick and Josh. Preceded in death by his parents: Ronald Gabel and Kathleen (nee Villa) Gabel; daughter, Emily Gabel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Phil Ford officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ron retired from the Steel Mills and Tube City IMS as a Superintendent and he was an avid MAGA supporter.