GRIFFITH, IN - Ronald E. Nunez, age 68, of Griffith passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beth; children: Casey (Matt Gurrola) Nunez and Ryan (Isabelle) Nunez; brother, Robert (Gayle) Nunez; mother-in-law, Marlene Lindner; brothers-in-law: Donald (Kelly) Tucek and Todd (Pam) Tucek; and nieces and nephews: Lindsay (Rick) Keaton and their children Avery and Cody, Kristen Nunez, Ashleigh (Dan), Emma (Nate), Aaron, Ethan, Lily, Lexi, and Bruce. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Irene (Kalina) Nunez.

Ron attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Gary Brunswick and graduated from Hammond Morton High School Class of 1971. He retired from US Steel in Gary (84" Hotstrip) after 40 plus years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing his guitar, and socializing with family.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith with Deacon Dennis Guernsey. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

