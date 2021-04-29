Nov. 10, 1942 - April 26, 2021

LAPORTE, IN - Ronald E. Saatkamp of La Porte, IN, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. Born on November 10, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald married Anne Marie Gardner on August 22, 1965. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was also deployed to Vietnam from 1967-1968, where he earned the rank of SPC-6 (T).

Ronald spent the last 34 years of his life teaching, preaching, and providing congregational care as a Lutheran pastor, serving and leading three churches: Concordia Lutheran Church, Hammond, IN (2004-2021), St. Mark Lutheran Church, Provo, UT (1990-2004), and Christ Lutheran Church, Center Moriches, NY (1987-1990).

For Ronald, family meant everything, and he often beamed with pride as he spoke about his children, grandchildren, and wife of 55 years. Golfing and time spent boating with family and friends were also among his favorite memories.