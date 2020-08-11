You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald E. Whyte

Ronald E. Whyte

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald E. Whyte

Ronald E. Whyte

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Ronald E. Whyte, 70, of East Chicago, departed his earthly home on Friday, July 31, 2020, amongst family and friends.

Ronald E. Whyte is survived by wife, Colleen Whyte; four daughters, Rondrea J. (Haywood) Perkins, Donyel Lardydell, Ursula and Bhartic Whyte; seven grandchildren: Raven, Cheyenne, Dierra, Sergius, DyVeon, Donye and D'Niyah; three great-grandchildren, Audrianna, Sergius Jr. and Julian; three sisters; five brothers; aunt Brenda Davis; uncle Garland (Ellen) Winters; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation is two hours prior to service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts