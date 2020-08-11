× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald E. Whyte

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Ronald E. Whyte, 70, of East Chicago, departed his earthly home on Friday, July 31, 2020, amongst family and friends.

Ronald E. Whyte is survived by wife, Colleen Whyte; four daughters, Rondrea J. (Haywood) Perkins, Donyel Lardydell, Ursula and Bhartic Whyte; seven grandchildren: Raven, Cheyenne, Dierra, Sergius, DyVeon, Donye and D'Niyah; three great-grandchildren, Audrianna, Sergius Jr. and Julian; three sisters; five brothers; aunt Brenda Davis; uncle Garland (Ellen) Winters; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation is two hours prior to service.