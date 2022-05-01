CROWN POINT - Ronald Edward Arcella, age 85, of Crown Point (formerly of Munster), passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022, after several months of declining health.

Ron was preceded in death in 2019 by his wife of 57 years, Judy.

He is survived by his three children: Tiffany (Michael Coffman) Arcella Coffman, Thomas (Kirsten) Arcella, and Trudy (Steve) McPhail; and his sister, Susan Arcella. He was also a proud grandfather to four girls: Sidney, Francesca, Audrey, and Josephine Arcella.

Ron and Judy were high school sweethearts and graduates of Bishop Noll in 1955. After graduating, Ron served overseas in the Army. Upon returning, he married Judy and they built a home in Munster where they raised their family. Early on, he ran the Conkey Buffett with his lifelong friend. He was then employed over the years by Pleasant View Dairy and Mobil Oil; and owned and eventually retired from Ron's News.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 369, Catholic Order of Foresters, East Chicago Goodfellows, and Elks Lodge 981.

Ron will be fondly remembered by family as a loving father, hard worker, and champagne connoisseur. Cheers, Dad!

Donations can be made to Share Foundation Inc., Rolling Prairie, IN. sharefoundation.org

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com