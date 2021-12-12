VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald Edward Goodaker, 62 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born March 25, 1959 in Gary, IN to the late Amon and Martha (Wilson) Goodaker. Ron was a 1977 graduate of Calumet High School and a 1981 graduate of Purdue University. He began his career as a computer programmer and found his passion helping others in a career change while working at Christian Haven and most recently at Family Focus. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. Ron served as the football director for Valpo Americans and also spent many hours on the sidelines coaching many different sports. He also enjoyed Purdue sports, Racing, photography, helping his sons with their business and judging 4-H at the local and state level.