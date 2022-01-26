Ronald Eugene Jelinek, Sr. "Ron"

SEP. 4, 1937 - JAN. 21, 2022

WINAMAC - Ronald Eugene "Ron" Jelinek, Sr., 84, of Winamac, IN passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 4, 1937 in Gary, IN to the late James and Helen (Holtzman) Jelinek, Jr. Ron served in the US Airforce and worked many years as a union laborer in the steel mills. He was an avid fisherman and strong supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Ron will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary Ann (Grant) Jelinek; daughters: Brenda (Vince) Akinczyk and Roni Marie (Jeff) Marquart; sons: Ronald Eugene Jelinek, Jr., Bruce Allen (Margaret) Jelinek, James Albert (Leann) Jelinek; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen (Holtzman) Jelinek, Jr.; and brother, Donald Jelinek.

Burial will take place at 2 PM EST on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Winamac Cemetery in Winamac, IN. The American Legion and VFW will conduct Military Graveside Services.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Panhandle Pathway (to connect the State Park to the Town of Winamac).

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.