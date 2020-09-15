× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Ronald Eugene "Jess" Joseforsky Sr., age 87, of Lowell, passed away suddenly, Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born to the late Eugene and Josephine (Luzar) Joseforsky on December 15, 1932 in Gary, IN.

Ronald served his country honorably in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany, following the Korean War. He retired from keys Fiber Chinet in Hammond, IN after many years of service. Ronald was a man with many hobbies. He loved his lawn work, taking in a Chicago Bears or Cubs game, and heading to the race track for horse racing.

He is welcomed in to eternity by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Rusak) Joseforsky; parents, Eugene and Josephine Joseforsky; sisters, Doris Benka, Joanne Joseforsky; and parents-in-law, John and Mary Rusak.

He leaves behind his children, Ronald (Jen) Joseforsky Jr., Debbie (Rick) Cummins, Patrice (John) Jarvis, Karen (Dale) DeWitt, Gregg (Mary) Joseforsky, Michael Joseforsky; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Alan Joseforsky, sister, Carol (Lud) Yards; and brother-in-law, John (Vicki) Rusak.