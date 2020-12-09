RENSSELAER, IN — Ronald Eugene Waymire was born June 22, 1935, in Gary, IN. He was the second son of John H. Waymire Sr. and Edna M. Waymire (nee Boskey). He had one older brother, John H. Waymire Jr. Ronald passed away at Rensselaer Care Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Ronald "Ron" grew up in Crown Point and lived there most of his life. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1954 where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he met and married his first wife, Jewel Byrd. They moved back to Crown Point where he became a union electrician for Local 697. They raised five children: Debra McDaniel, Douglas (Teresa) Waymire, Rhonda (Johnny) Kyncy, Donna Barko and Michael (Courtney) Waymire. He later married Donna Paul and the family grew to include three additional children, Brian (Amy) Mager, Suzie (Tom) Nelson and Timothy Mager. This large family that he dearly loved, continued to grow to include many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.