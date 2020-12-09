Ronald Eugene Waymire
RENSSELAER, IN — Ronald Eugene Waymire was born June 22, 1935, in Gary, IN. He was the second son of John H. Waymire Sr. and Edna M. Waymire (nee Boskey). He had one older brother, John H. Waymire Jr. Ronald passed away at Rensselaer Care Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Ronald "Ron" grew up in Crown Point and lived there most of his life. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1954 where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he met and married his first wife, Jewel Byrd. They moved back to Crown Point where he became a union electrician for Local 697. They raised five children: Debra McDaniel, Douglas (Teresa) Waymire, Rhonda (Johnny) Kyncy, Donna Barko and Michael (Courtney) Waymire. He later married Donna Paul and the family grew to include three additional children, Brian (Amy) Mager, Suzie (Tom) Nelson and Timothy Mager. This large family that he dearly loved, continued to grow to include many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his children: Debbie, Rhonda, Donna, Mike, Brian, Suzie and Tim, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel; second wife, Donna; son, Douglas Waymire; parents, John and Edna Waymire; and brother, John Jr.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
Visit Ronald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
