MOROCCO - Ronald F. Baird, 84, originally of Morocco, IN passed away on Monday December 20,2021.

He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved the gentleman that he was. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tim) Hausmann, Daniel Baird, David (Julie) Baird, as well as his sister, Laura Louann Baird. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cole (Abra) Justice, Kelsey Baird, Sarah (Andy) Green, Nicholas (Jamaica) Snyder, Jamie (Drew) Matz; great grandchildren, Emerson, Mollie and Silas.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann; parents, Clay and Helen Baird; siblings, Paul Baird and Janet VanHorn.

Ron spent his working years primarily in the Agriculture Industry; most of those years as a cattleman/farmer. His family remembers his desire to preserve the family farm he was born on and to steward the land and livestock he loved.