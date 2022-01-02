MOROCCO - Ronald F. Baird, 84, originally of Morocco, IN passed away on Monday December 20,2021.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved the gentleman that he was. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tim) Hausmann, Daniel Baird, David (Julie) Baird, as well as his sister, Laura Louann Baird. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cole (Abra) Justice, Kelsey Baird, Sarah (Andy) Green, Nicholas (Jamaica) Snyder, Jamie (Drew) Matz; great grandchildren, Emerson, Mollie and Silas.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann; parents, Clay and Helen Baird; siblings, Paul Baird and Janet VanHorn.
Ron spent his working years primarily in the Agriculture Industry; most of those years as a cattleman/farmer. His family remembers his desire to preserve the family farm he was born on and to steward the land and livestock he loved.
In later years, he and Judi spent twenty years in residence on Casey Key, Nokomis, FL., managing the condominium complex where they lived. Ron was also active as a volunteer with Mote Marine Laboratories in Sarasota, helping to preserve the endangered loggerhead sea turtles which nested on his beach. Additionally, his love for knife collecting led him to become a skilled knife maker, providing years of friendship with knife collectors nationwide.
His passing leaves a great sadness in our hearts; we will be announcing services at a later date.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com