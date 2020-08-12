Ronald F. Jaracz

Ron was an accomplished athlete in track and wrestling, both in high school and college. He went on to achieve his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Real Estate. After graduation Ron enlisted in the US Army, where he was soon deployed overseas to serve in the Korean War.

Once he returned home, Ron became a real estate broker, opened his own business, received his certified general appraiser license, and became a property manager owning several rental properties. Ron was a past Exalted Ruler for the East Chicago Elks Lodge 981, and a proud member of the American Legion Post 369. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fishing and was an enthusiastic sports fan. For many years he held season football tickets for both the Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame. His favorite times were spent entertaining at home, tailgating and cooking for absolutely everyone along side his wonderful wife, Pam. He had a life long love affair with mashed potatoes, fried green tomatoes, everything BBQ and just about anything Pam cooked. He was a good neighbor, strong business man and landlord. A caring pet owner of many animals throughout his life. Ron was a loyal and loving husband, brother, father and friend.