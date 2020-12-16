Ronald F. "Ron" Scheive

Ronald F. Scheive

HAMMOND, IN — Ronald F. Scheive "Ron" "Ronald McDonald," 83, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday December 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Jeraldine "Jerry" (nee Dolatowski); children: Marie (Don), Joanne (Jimmy), Henry (Mary Jo) and Roy; grandchildren, Jenelle (Richard), Shelli (Eric) and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Austin, Averie, Khaleesi and Faith; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Florence; brothers: Joe, Bob, Harold, Jiggs and Mike; sisters: Desi, Alice, Mable and Betty; and loving granddaughter Christina.

Ron was an Army veteran, having served in Korea. He loved to vacation with his family, listen to the soundtrack of "Grease," watch movies on Thursday afternoons, fish, garden and help at his church, St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He was also a die-hard Cubs fan. He retired with 38 years of service from Inland Steel/Arcelor Mittal. He was lovingly known as "Papa" or "Big Papa" and will be greatly missed.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond, IN, with Father Stanley Dominick officiating. Ronald will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church. There will also be a Celebration of Life on May 22, 2021. In accordance with Indiana guidelines, please wear a face mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or to St. John Bosco Church. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com