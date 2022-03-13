Ronald Franklin Thorne, Sr.

Jan. 9, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ronald Franklin Thorne, age 79, of Schererville, IN passed away February 6, 2022 surrounded by his beloved family at his home. Born January 9, 1943, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Mathew Thorne; his father, Bernard Franklin (Helen) Thorne and his mother, Erma Liddic (Stone).

Ron was born in Camden, NJ and moved to Windham, OH at a young age before settling in Williamsport, PA. There, he graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 1960. Ron attended Penn State University where he was a member of the National Honor Society. In 1962, he married his loving wife, Mary at Farragut United Methodist Church. Ron started his career in retail in Baltimore, MD working for Topps department store. In 1975, he moved his family to Northwest Indiana where he worked for Zayre and Mays retail stores before finding his dream job at Shaver Chevrolet working various positions retiring as the Business Mgr. Ron was a licensed pilot and had a love of old WWII airplanes and classic cars. Ron retired in 2005 to travel with his wife.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Agnes (Daly) Thorne; four children: Ronald (April) Thorne, Jr., David (Kim) Thorne, Scott (Christine) Thorne and Wendy (Michael) Chasko-Thorne; two siblings: Carlene (Richard Dochter) Hamilton and Gregory (Karen) Thorne; seven grandchildren: Heather (Ryan) Thorne-Ward, Blake (Veronica) Thorne, Morgan (Alec) Inman, Kyle Thorne, Zachary (Natsuki) Chasko, Kayla (Ethan Scheidt) Chasko and Adaleyn Heilman; six great-grandchildren: Troy Campbell, Haley Campbell, Ruby Ward, Khalessi Thorne, Grayson Ward and Jaxon Scheidt; cousins: Melvin Windish, Kim Seredicz, Shelby (Bob) Mooreman, nephews: Jeff and Chad Hamilton and many more loving relatives.

In honor of Ron's wishes, there will be no wake or service held as he will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help end Parkinson's as that would be an honor to Ron's memory.