Ronald G. Ballenger, PhD.
Nov. 7, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2021
Ronald G. Ballenger, PhD., died on November 4, 2021 of complications from lymphoma. He was born November 7, 1941 son of Charles Hilton Ballenger and Daisy Shaver Ballenger, and brother of Farrell K. Ballenger who have preceded him in death.
He married Judith Hodges in June of 1972.
Ron was a 1960 graduate of Knightstown High School.
Dr. Ballenger did his undergraduate work at Indiana University and earned his PhD in clinical psychology at Ball State University. His Professional Life was spent in providing clinical care to others, be that in counseling, teaching, or mentoring. Venues included Munich Germany, Madrid Spain, Athens, Greece and various other assignments in Europe. He worked with personnel from all the US military services including active Service members and veterans. Ron returned from abroad in 2003, and in the United States he held teaching positions with Ball State University and Boston University.
Testimonials to Dr. Ballenger's caring for others are many, demonstrated by respect shown through his affiliation with the military, his patients, and the positions held president of the American Counseling Association in Europe, and his membership with American Psychological Association. He has published various articles in the field of mental health and drug abuse.
Survivors include his wife Judith, his nephew Martin Ballenger Tranum, niece Mariaugh Ballenger Maestas, nephew Benjamin Ora Ballenger, and his many loving friends.
All donations/contributions should be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation In memory of Dr. Ronald Ballenger.
"Acceptance, Commitment, and Compassion Ease life's toils" - Ronald G. Ballenger PhD-