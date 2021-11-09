Ronald G. Ballenger, PhD.

Nov. 7, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2021

Ronald G. Ballenger, PhD., died on November 4, 2021 of complications from lymphoma. He was born November 7, 1941 son of Charles Hilton Ballenger and Daisy Shaver Ballenger, and brother of Farrell K. Ballenger who have preceded him in death.

He married Judith Hodges in June of 1972.

Ron was a 1960 graduate of Knightstown High School.

Dr. Ballenger did his undergraduate work at Indiana University and earned his PhD in clinical psychology at Ball State University. His Professional Life was spent in providing clinical care to others, be that in counseling, teaching, or mentoring. Venues included Munich Germany, Madrid Spain, Athens, Greece and various other assignments in Europe. He worked with personnel from all the US military services including active Service members and veterans. Ron returned from abroad in 2003, and in the United States he held teaching positions with Ball State University and Boston University.