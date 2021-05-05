Ronald G. Frey

Feb. 27, 1934 — April 30, 2021

HESSVILLE, IN — Ronald G. Frey, 87, of Hessville, IN, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Ronald is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Jacqueline; four cherished children: Ronald (Debra) Frey, Marsha Frey, Janice Frey and Daniel (Diane) Frey; loving grandchildren: Adam (Jennifer) Buchta and Michael Frey (fiancee Gabrielle); great-grandchildren, Logan and Noah Buchta; and faithful cat, Shadow.

Ronald was a 1952 graduate of Calumet High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. During his career, he worked at Cities Service Oil Refinery as a boilermaker and at US Steel as a maintenance superintendent, just to name a few. He was very knowledgeable about a variety of areas and could fix anything.

Ron was a member of Garfield Lodge 569 and American Legion Post 369. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, restoring antique cars, coin finding, feeding wildlife and flea marketing. Ronald was a man of great integrity, had a heart of gold, and his handshake was his word. Dad's favorite saying was, "always stay humble and kind."

Funeral services were private.

