Ronald G. Gibson

April 19, 1936 — June 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Ronald G. Gibson, 85 of Valparaiso passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born April 19, 1936 in Kouts, IN to the late Clifford and Delcie (Reinhardt) Gibson.

Ron was a graduate of Valparaiso University. His career included working as CFO of Heinold Commodities and owning Ron Gibson Pontiac. Ron grew up in the Hopewell Mennonite Church and continued loving and praising the Lord all of his life.

On April 13, 1957 in Kouts, Ron married Beverly Owen who survives along with their children: Steven (Linda) Gibson, Scott (Becky) Gibson, and Jeff Gibson; 13 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death his brother, Maynard Gibson.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Private burial of ashes will take place at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hopewell Mennonite Church.