 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald George Eisenhauer

Ronald George Eisenhauer

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald George Eisenhauer of Crown Point, IN passed away December 10, 2020, at The William J. Riley Memorial Residence of the Hospice of the Calumet in Munster, IN. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Grube, of 59 years, and only child, Donald J Eisenhauer (Mary Jane) and three adoring grandchildren Frannie, George and Hattie all of Beverly Shores, IN.

Ron was born in Evanston, IL. and raised in Wilmett IL. His parents were Clarence and Jewel Eisenhauer.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME assisting.

Donations in Ron's memory may be made to: Northwestern University Athletics, c/o Wildcat Fund, 28274 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673.

Or, Hospice of the Calumet Area, The William J. Riley House, attn: A. May, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump urged DOJ to declare 2020 election illegal, reports say

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts