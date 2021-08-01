CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald George Eisenhauer of Crown Point, IN passed away December 10, 2020, at The William J. Riley Memorial Residence of the Hospice of the Calumet in Munster, IN. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Grube, of 59 years, and only child, Donald J Eisenhauer (Mary Jane) and three adoring grandchildren Frannie, George and Hattie all of Beverly Shores, IN.

Ron was born in Evanston, IL. and raised in Wilmett IL. His parents were Clarence and Jewel Eisenhauer.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME assisting.

Donations in Ron's memory may be made to: Northwestern University Athletics, c/o Wildcat Fund, 28274 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673.

Or, Hospice of the Calumet Area, The William J. Riley House, attn: A. May, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements.