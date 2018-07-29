LAS VEGAS, NV - Ronald G. McHenry, 71, of Las Vegas passed away on June 6th, 2018. He is survived by his four children: Debby McHenry of Las Vegas, NV; Greg (Sylwia) McHenry of Oak Lawn, IL; Frank McHenry of Calumet City, IL; and Ellen McHenry of Branford, CT. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Magdalena, Stephin, Kira and Ela; and brother Robert (Kathie) McHenry of Kouts, IN. Ronald was preceded in death by his father Russell McHenry; his mother Lillian (Zaleta) McHenry; and his sister Mary Alice (McHenry) Martine.
Ronald went to school in Calumet City, IL graduating TF North High School and went on to Lewis University. He received his Bachelor's degree in Social Justice, International Terrorism, and Social Control. He furthered his education by graduating with a Master's degree in Social Justice. While working in the Master's program, he attended Lewis University Law School and Medical School. He was a veteran of Vietnam, serving as a combat paratrooper from 1965-1969. Ronald was wounded in action on March 30th, 1969. He received the Purple Heart after two voluntary tours. He was a life member of the VFW Post 8141 and had been a participant since the age of 14. He was a member of their Drum and Bugle Corp…winning several awards in different marching competitions. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post 330, AmVets Post 41 and DAV Post 14. He was a retired Calumet City police officer with 24 years of service.
A memorial gathering will be held at VFW Post 8141, 644 Hirsch Street, Calumet City, Illinois 60409, on August 4th, 2018 from 12:00-3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to VFW Post 8141 would be appreciated.