CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald Glenn Barnes, 75, of Crown Point, IN, entered Heaven on Friday, August 24, 2018. He is survived by his children: Vince (Jenise) Barnes, Jay (LaDonna) Barnes, and Rhonda Vespo. Ron was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; also surviving are his sisters: Carol (Tom) Loucks, and Virginia (Ron) Burnett. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents: Glen and Juanita Barnes; his sister Linda Kwiatkowski, and brother Gene Barnes.
Ronald was a Marine and served in Viet Nam. He was a retired pipefitter from Local 597. Ron and his wife were members of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN.
The visitation will be Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family. Please call the funeral home office for further details (219) 322-2050 or visit our website at www.memorylanepark.com.