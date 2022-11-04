ST. JOHN, IN - Ronald H. Estep passed away on November 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sandi (Osteen) Estep, children Aimee Schultz (Tim Schultz) and Ryan Estep (Nina Estep), grandchildren Gabe and Madison, brother Richard in Fairbanks, Alaska; preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Violet Estep and brother Thomas Estep. He considered his loving friends, Neil and Judy Holmquist as family.

Ron proudly served as a Sgt. in the United State Marine Corp and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in Vietnam.

He was a disabled Vietnam Vet. He retired from the Mercantile National Bank after 38 years of employment with them. He was very active in the St. John community where he served in the following positions: Founder and two-term president of the St. John Chamber of Commerce, co-founder of the Northwest Indiana Forum, President of the St. John Park Board, President of the St. John Economic Development Committee, President of the St. John Building Corp., President of the St. John Re-Development Commission, Board of Directors Calumet Council Boys Scouts of America, track and cross country coach at St. John Evangelist School, Little League coach, charter member of Calumet Region Striders, member of the Lt. Governor John Muntz Small Business Council.

Ron enjoyed the great outdoors and spent summers swimming, camping and winters skiing with his children. He ran in over 200 road races and 15 marathons. He was an expert scuba diver. At age 50, Ron took up spring board diving and won titles in Indiana and Illinois. He enjoyed trips to Idaho spending time with his blood brother Bob West. Ron spent his retirement babysitting his grandchildren and said it was the best job he ever had.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Donations to the family will be sent to the L'arc en Ciel Theater Group (LCTG) to fund future community theater productions. Ron enjoyed performing in many plays and cherished all the people in the LCTG family. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.