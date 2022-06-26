Ronald H. Kors
Dec. 9, 1941 - June 3, 2022
KNOXVILLE, TN - Ronald H. Kors, age 80, passed away June 3, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. Ron was born and raised in Crown Point, IN, and was a 1959 graduate of CPHS. He attended Valparaiso Technical Institute before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During his military service, he was stationed in Okinawa and became a qualified M1 Rifle expert. After being honorably discharged, Ron worked in the banking industry for many years and served as a reserve officer with the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Department. In 1982, he bought Oak Ridge Locksmith in Oak Ridge, TN. Always one to tell a great story or share a good joke, Ron loved to laugh and talk with everyone and spent many hours as an amateur radio (ham) operator (K9PPC and WB4MXN), a hobby he indulged in since high school. He also enjoyed boating, working with electronics, and driving motorcycles. He became a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association in 1993 and went on to serve as Chapter T Director and Assistant District Director for East Tennessee (2001-2003). After owning Oak Ridge Locksmith for 27 years, he retired in 2008, and spent his time camping, tinkering in his garage, and relaxing at home.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jeanie; daughter, Kim Hobson; and son-in-law, Steve (Knoxville, TN); sons: Keith Kors (Knoxville, TN), Kurt Kors (Orlando, FL), and Jeff Dyer (Maryville, TN); grandchildren: April (Brad) Wolford, Tanner Hartman, Reid Hartman, Claudia (Kaleb) Sileno, Casey Solis, and Scott Dyer; great-grandchildren: Cal Wolford, Ava Wolford, Zachary Dyer, and Brandie Pettiford. He is also survived by a sister, Arlene Kors Gumbiner; two nieces: Laura (Lou) Gumbiner-Russo of Pearland, TX, and Heather (Andy) Zovnic of Green Bay, WI; and their children: Katie and Christopher Russo and Steve and Tony Zovnic; sister-in-law, Janice Begley; and nephews: Brian Begley and Mark Begley.
A service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Promise Church (10740 Faith Promise Ln, Knoxville, TN), with receiving of friends at 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. Cremation took place in Knoxville, TN, and there is no internment at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tennessee Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org/tn.