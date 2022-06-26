KNOXVILLE, TN - Ronald H. Kors, age 80, passed away June 3, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. Ron was born and raised in Crown Point, IN, and was a 1959 graduate of CPHS. He attended Valparaiso Technical Institute before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During his military service, he was stationed in Okinawa and became a qualified M1 Rifle expert. After being honorably discharged, Ron worked in the banking industry for many years and served as a reserve officer with the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Department. In 1982, he bought Oak Ridge Locksmith in Oak Ridge, TN. Always one to tell a great story or share a good joke, Ron loved to laugh and talk with everyone and spent many hours as an amateur radio (ham) operator (K9PPC and WB4MXN), a hobby he indulged in since high school. He also enjoyed boating, working with electronics, and driving motorcycles. He became a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association in 1993 and went on to serve as Chapter T Director and Assistant District Director for East Tennessee (2001-2003). After owning Oak Ridge Locksmith for 27 years, he retired in 2008, and spent his time camping, tinkering in his garage, and relaxing at home.