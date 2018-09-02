BURNHAM, IL - Ronald H. Shea, age 82, late of Burnham, IL passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Beloved husband of the late MaryLou Shea. Loving father of Karen (Tony) Pappas, Sharon (Rich) Michalski and Veronica (Gary) Clark and stepfather of Greg and Brian Bartkiewicz. Proud grandfather of Nico, Rich, Sabrina, Gary Jr., Jamie and Michael. Cherished great grandfather of many. Caring brother of Judy Shea, Jack Shea, Dolores McNabb, Merry Mendez, Harold Shea, Leslie Shea and Janice Pearson. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Harold and Eleanor Shea; siblings: Tommy Shea and Shirley Kirkland; and great grandson Gavin.
Ronald proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a local Times newspaper carrier for many years.
Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 with a 2:30 p.m. Chapel Service. Interment Private.
(773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com