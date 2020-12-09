Ronald Headley Jr.
FAIRFIELD, OH — Ronald Headley Jr., 50, passed away on September 10, 2020, in Fairfield, OH. Ronnie was born on February 2, 1970, in Gary, IN, to Ronald Headley and Mary Walker Headley. Ronnie graduated from Portage High School in 1988 and joined the Army shortly thereafter.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Headley; daughter, Veronica Headley; son, Ronald Headley III; mother, Mary Shinnabarger; and sister, Gloria Yaros.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Crossing Community Church, 1305 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso.
