MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald Hylek, age 75 of Merrillville, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Hylek; two children: Gina Walker and Mark Hylek; two grandchildren: Jeremy Pietrzak and Reyna Pietrzak; brothers: William (Martha) Hylek, Daniel (late Mary) Hylek; sisters: Barabara (Don) Sparks, Sandy (late Mike) Kavanaugh, Linda (Mark) Sidor and Kathy (Gerald) Szymoniak; sisters in-law: Georgette (late Thomas) Hylek, Linda (late Don) Hylek and Janice (late John) Holka; brothers in-law: Edward "Sonny" Greichunos, David (Julie) Greichunos and Don Greichunos; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his infant son, Ryan Matthew Hylek; parents, Walter and Celia Hylek; in-laws, Edward Greichunos and Jean Dwardy; brother, Robert Hylek; son in-law, David Walker.

Ron retired from Cargill Steel and Wire. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and bingo and video poker player. He was also a fan of all Chicago sports teams. He was a proud grandfather of Jeremy who is a heavy duty mechanic with Chicago Local #150 IUOE and granddaughter Reyna who he watched every “Harry Potter” movie with several times. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved his lamb and pig roasts on Labor Day. He was also an Honorary Member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #66. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com