LANSING, IL - Ronald J. Boukal of Lansing, IL peacefully passed away on September 26, 2022 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Podbelski); his children: Scott (Paula), Ellen (John) Alfano, Paul (Diana), Amy (Dirk) Brown; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Tess Pelland.

A visitation is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL directly followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM, with Father Patrick Lyons officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). www.schroederlauer.com