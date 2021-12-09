Ronald J. Bradach
April 27, 1952 — Dec. 3, 2021
PARRISH, FL — Ronald J. Bradach, age 69, of Parrish, Florida and formerly of Portage, Indiana passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home in Florida. He was born on April 27, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Mary Bradach. A 1970 graduate of Andrean High School, he went on to graduate from Purdue University with an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering in 1991. On August 9, 1991, Ron married Jodi and they blended their two families together. Ron retired in 2003 from US Steel 84" Hot Strip mill where he worked as a Motor Inspector for 32 years. In 2004 he and his wife Jodi moved to Florida where he was still residing. He volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 78 as a public education instructor and taught boating safety classes. He was also an FSO-PA (public affairs).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Jodi Bradach; son, Gregory (Laura) Bradach of Thompson Station, TN; daughters: Meredith (Dave) Chlupacek of Walkerton, Indiana, Christina (Doug) Barnbrook of Granger, Indiana, Joey (Eric) Braden of Swanton, Ohio; grandchildren: Lexi Bradach, Edie and Vinny Chlupacek, Carson Braden; step grandchildren: Chase, Trevor and Gavin Braden; sister, Carol Ammon of Muncie, Indiana; several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Bradach; and son, Michael Bradach. Memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Indiana State Chapter, 3500 DePauw Blvd,. Suite 1040 Indianapolis, IN 46268.
A funeral service for Ron will take place Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Lamentations 3:32
Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love.