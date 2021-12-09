PARRISH, FL — Ronald J. Bradach, age 69, of Parrish, Florida and formerly of Portage, Indiana passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home in Florida. He was born on April 27, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Mary Bradach. A 1970 graduate of Andrean High School, he went on to graduate from Purdue University with an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering in 1991. On August 9, 1991, Ron married Jodi and they blended their two families together. Ron retired in 2003 from US Steel 84" Hot Strip mill where he worked as a Motor Inspector for 32 years. In 2004 he and his wife Jodi moved to Florida where he was still residing. He volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 78 as a public education instructor and taught boating safety classes. He was also an FSO-PA (public affairs).