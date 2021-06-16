Ronald J. Hatfield

HOBART, IN — Ronald J. Hatfield, 87, of Hobart, formerly of Munster, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He is survived by wife, Joanne; four children: Bethany (Howard) Spero, Brad Hatfield, Brian (Tracy) Hatfield and Robert (Lori) Hatfield; three stepchildren, Steve (Erin) Rokicki, John Rokicki and Patricia (Bill) Conroy; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hatfield was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He sang in four funeral choirs: Praise Choir, Marian Choir, Hosana Choir and Chorus of Dunes. Ron joined the Marine Corps in 1953 and was a life member of DAV #80. He graduated from Edison High School, class of 1951, and attended Purdue University for a year and a half. Ron was an artist and loved wood carving.

Family and friends may gather at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 9:00–10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM with the Rev. Jacob McDaniel officiating, and he will later be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.