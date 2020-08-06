× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald J. Kozub

CROWN POINT, IN — Ronald J. Kozub, 78, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by wife of 48 years, Sharon; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Lewandowski and Kimberly Kozub; grandson, Kyle Lewandowski; brother, Tom (Beth) Kozub; and best friend, Randy Majcher. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Kozub.

Ron was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and was a graphic designer at Filmack Studios in Chicago. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.

Family and friends may gather at St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point) on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shriner's Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetherescue.org).

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.