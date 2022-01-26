Ronald J. Paulsin

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald J. Paulsin, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on January 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1959.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Paulsin. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Paulsin; his children: Tiffany (Leroy) Lyles, Christopher Paulsin, and Linda Paulsin; his brother Richard (Susan) Paulsin; grandchildren: Ariel Renee Merritt, Leilani Cynthia Lyles, and Hannah Paulsin.

Ronald was past Master of Roosevelt Lodge No. 716, and a member of the following; Lake Lodge No. 157, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Yeoman of York, David Ford AMD, York Rite College, J. Herbert Nichols Priory Kych, an active member of FOP Lodge No. 125, retired Air Force Veteran and served in Vietnam receiving his Purple Heart, Pentecostals of Southlake Church, Sportsmen's Club, Slovak Club and a Shriner for many years.

He was a huge Chicago Bears fan and a bass fisherman. He loved bowling, he was a pool player and he enjoyed hunting. Ronald was a retired Lake County Sheriff's Officer who served the department for 30 years. He also loved his dog Boo. He truly loved life.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial and Masonic service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com