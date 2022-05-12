Ronald J. Schutz

Ronnie was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1967 and Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Class of 1971. He was a realtor, broker, and active home appraiser who was well known and loved his field. Consequently, he took pride in his work ethic and statistics. Ronnie had an undying love and passion for music, specifically rock n' roll. He was a trivia buff about bands and artists from the 70's, 80's, and 90's. In addition, he had a soft spot for Emmylou Harris. Lastly, he enjoyed sports trivia and followed many teams.