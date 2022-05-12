July 6, 1949 - May 8, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald J. Schutz, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 after a sudden illness.
Ronald is survived by his brother, Jeff Schutz; nephew, Justin Schutz; family members: George H. Hopper, Sr., Sherri (Steve) Hopper Ortiz, Marlyss (Kevin) Hopper Coats, Lisa Hopper Edwards; George H. (Paulette) Hopper, Jr., Corey Hopper; one niece; three nephews; dearest friends: Debbie Perzo, Linda Pleasc, Al (Georgene) Paulauski.
Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane; and father, Willard "Bud" Schutz.
Ronnie was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1967 and Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Class of 1971. He was a realtor, broker, and active home appraiser who was well known and loved his field. Consequently, he took pride in his work ethic and statistics. Ronnie had an undying love and passion for music, specifically rock n' roll. He was a trivia buff about bands and artists from the 70's, 80's, and 90's. In addition, he had a soft spot for Emmylou Harris. Lastly, he enjoyed sports trivia and followed many teams.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 13, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the eulogy at 7:30 p.m. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Visit Ronald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.