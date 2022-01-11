 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald J. Sjoerdsma
Ronald J. Sjoerdsma

March 14, 1957 - Jan. 8, 2022

GRIFFITH - Ronald J. Sjoerdsma, passed away on January 8, 2022. Survived by his loving sisters and family: Dianne (Peter) Feikema, Marcia (Daniel) Lamprecht, Donna Sjoerdsma; brother James Sjoerdsma; nieces and nephews: Bradley, Melanie, Keith and Kathryn, grand nephew, Nathan; grand nieces: Brenna, and Aubrey. Many uncles and cousins, and preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Geraldine; and brother Larry Sjoerdsma.

There will only be a graveside funeral service for Ronald on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville with Pastor Phil Humber officiating. The family wishes to especially thank all of Ronald's caregivers. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schererville. (219) 322-6616

