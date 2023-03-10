LAND O' LAKES, WI - Ronald J. Stockle Sr., age 86, a 21-year resident of Land O' Lakes, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2023. Ron was born March 26, 1936 in Hammond, IN. In his school years he was a champion wrestler at T.F. North High School and went to state, placing second. Ron operated Stockle Bev Co. in Calumet City, IL along with his brother, Peter Stockle (March 21, 2009) for many years. Ron was adventurous; he was a pilot, loved skeet shooting, snowmobiling, his Harley motorcycle, boating, scuba diving, fishing and loved the Northwoods. Give him a challenge, he would try it ... I learned unconditional love from my Dad, I will truly miss him.