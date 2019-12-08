HAMMOND, IN - Ronald Jager, age 74, longtime resident of Hammond, IN. passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Proud father of daughters Diana Wall, Rhonda (Daniel) Salgado and Valerie Jager. Grandfather of svene and great-grandfather of three. Brother of Lorraine (late Richard) Sawin, Sally (Robert) Garavaglia, Richard (Bernadette) Jager and Larry Jager. Brother of late John Jager and Ted Jager. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Per Ronald's wishes there will be no services.