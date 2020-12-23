Ronald Jay Robinson Jr.
HOBART, IN - Ronald Jay Robinson Jr., 41, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, passed away peacefully with his mother by his side. Ronald was born November 27, 1979, in Munster, IN, to Ronald J. and Deborah Lynn (Bormann) Robinson Sr.
He leaves behind his parents, Ronald and Deborah Robinson; loving sister, Melissa (Fenton) Blew; darling nieces, Makenzie, Keira and nephew, Lincoln; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ron is welcomed in to eternity by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Robinson, and maternal grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Bormann.
Ron was a loving, caring, brave, intelligent young man who loved life. Even though he was faced with so many obstacles, he never stopped living. As a graduate of Merrillville High School in the top 10% of his class, he kept very busy as an avid Chicago Cubs fan, never missing an episode of "Jeopardy" and enjoyed watching anything to do with "Star Wars." He adored his family, especially his nieces and nephew. His family will miss his amazing strong character along with his love of food. Those who were fortunate to know him will never forget him.
