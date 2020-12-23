Ronald Jay Robinson Jr.

Ron was a loving, caring, brave, intelligent young man who loved life. Even though he was faced with so many obstacles, he never stopped living. As a graduate of Merrillville High School in the top 10% of his class, he kept very busy as an avid Chicago Cubs fan, never missing an episode of "Jeopardy" and enjoyed watching anything to do with "Star Wars." He adored his family, especially his nieces and nephew. His family will miss his amazing strong character along with his love of food. Those who were fortunate to know him will never forget him.