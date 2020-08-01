You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald Joseph Dinga

Ronald Joseph Dinga

{{featured_button_text}}

DeMOTTE, IN - Ronald Joseph Dinga, age 67, of Demotte IN, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Saskor/Malia) Dinga; sons, Walter (Sheri) Dinga of Demotte, Keith (Rachell) Dinga, of Bloomington, IN; daughter, Mandy (Rick) Coleman of Hebron, IN; step-son, Matthew (Michelle) Novak of Griffith, IN; and step-daughter, Jennifer Novak Rios of Valparaiso, IN; brother, William (Barbara) Dinga of Dyer, IN; four sisters: Ann (Paul) Peters of Crown Point, IN, Kathy Dinga of Dyer, IN; Patty (James) Ahrendt of Kingman, IN; Barbara Werblo of St. John, IN; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was born in Hammond, IN on December 21, 1952. He and his family resided in Dyer, IN until 1990, upon which they moved to DeMotte.

Please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com for service information and a complete obituary. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts