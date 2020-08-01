Ronald Joseph Dinga

Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Saskor/Malia) Dinga; sons, Walter (Sheri) Dinga of Demotte, Keith (Rachell) Dinga, of Bloomington, IN; daughter, Mandy (Rick) Coleman of Hebron, IN; step-son, Matthew (Michelle) Novak of Griffith, IN; and step-daughter, Jennifer Novak Rios of Valparaiso, IN; brother, William (Barbara) Dinga of Dyer, IN; four sisters: Ann (Paul) Peters of Crown Point, IN, Kathy Dinga of Dyer, IN; Patty (James) Ahrendt of Kingman, IN; Barbara Werblo of St. John, IN; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.