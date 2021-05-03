Ronald K. Borsits

Dec. 31, 1942 - May 1, 2021

RENSSELAER, IN - Ronald K. Borsits, age 78, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; children: Ronald M. Borsits, Sharon Borsits, Scott (Amanda) Borsits; and sister, Sandra Renfrow.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents: Kalman and Adeline Borsits; and sister, Sharon Borsits.

Ronald owned numerous businesses during his career and most recently the Lighthouse Bar and Restaurant in Hebron, IN. He was retired for more than 20 years and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341.

For the health and safety of the Borsits Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ronald's name to the National Kidney Foundation.

Visit Ronald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.